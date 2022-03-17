US Senate to pass bill revoking Russia preferential trade status

Legislation to revoke Russia's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status following its attack on Ukraine will move through the US Senate promptly, following imminent passage by the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

"When the House passes this bill I expect it will have broad bipartisan support here in the Senate and I will work with my colleagues to find a way to move it through this chamber quickly," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

Britain said on Thursday it was suspending the exchange of tax information with Russia and Belarus in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"The UK is freezing tax cooperation with Russia and Belarus by suspending all exchange of tax information with them," Lucy Frazer, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said in a written statement to parliament.

"The suspension of tax information exchange will ensure the UK is not supplying Russia and Belarus with information that could lead to an increased tax benefit or yield for them."