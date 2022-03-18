The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID booster for all adults

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 03:28

Moderna Inc MRNA.O asked the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second booster of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults late Thursday, the New York Times reported.

Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE filed an application with U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older.

Moderna said its request covered all adults so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health care providers could determine the appropriate use of a second booster, including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 disease because of age or underlying medical conditions, according to the report.

Moderna said its request was partly based on recent data on how well its vaccine protected against the Omicron variant in the United States and Israel, the report added.

Moderna and FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.



US soldiers alive, despite Russia 'fake news' report- US military
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 02:55 AM
Russia says no UN vote on Ukraine aid resolution on Friday
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 11:44 PM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest two Palestinians for West Bank shooting attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 09:39 PM
Israel purchases more polio vaccines ahead of feared outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:48 PM
China responsible for actions supporting Russia's aggression - Blinken
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 08:41 PM
French finance ministry briefly evacuated after false bomb threat
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 06:31 PM
UK grants Ukrainian refugees free access to healthcare
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 05:11 PM
UK to deploy air defense system in Poland
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 04:04 PM
Biden, China to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition - White House
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 02:19 PM
Plane makes emergency landing at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 01:30 PM
Bennett, Lapid to join Zelensky Zoom with Israel's MKs
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/17/2022 12:36 PM
Operation Shining Star: Israel to send 16 tons of equipment to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 11:48 AM
Zelensky urges Germany: tear down wall between peace, strife in Europe
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 10:54 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 6,738 new cases, 332 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 10:20 AM
IDF arrest three Gazans attempting to cross in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:42 AM
