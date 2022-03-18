The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Zelensky expects progress on Ukraine EU membership bid within months

Ukraine will not abandon its bid to join the European Union to reach a compromise with Russia as part of an agreement to end the war.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 13:57

Updated: MARCH 18, 2022 14:22
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears in a video statement with sand bags behind him, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 8, 2022 in this still image obtained from social media. (photo credit: Instagram/Volodymyr Zelensky via REUTERS)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears in a video statement with sand bags behind him, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 8, 2022 in this still image obtained from social media.
(photo credit: Instagram/Volodymyr Zelensky via REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday and Ukraine expects progress to be made on its application to join the European Union in the coming months.

"Had substantial conversation with EC President," Zelensky said on Twitter. "EC opinion on UA (Ukraine) application for #EU membership will be prepared within few months. UA Government and EC are instructed. Moving to our strategic goal together."

Ukraine will not abandon its bid to join the European Union to reach a compromise with Russia as part of an agreement to end the war, the deputy chief of staff of Zelensky said on Friday.

"I will be categorical, this is absolutely unacceptable. It is our choice, the application for EU membership has been submitted and now it is being put into practice," deputy chief of staff Andrii Sybiha said.

Speaking on national television, Sybiha said negotiations with Russia were ongoing but difficult.



