The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia will respond to Bulgaria's 'hostile' expulsion of diplomats

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 15:20

The Russian embassy to Sofia said on Friday Bulgaria's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats was "yet another aggressive step" to which Moscow would respond accordingly.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the embassy said it saw the expulsions as a sign of Bulgaria's intention to cut Bulgarian-Russian relations to a minimum.

"This hostile demarche will soon get a relevant appraisal and a reaction, adequate to the new spirit of the bilateral relations," the embassy said.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
At least 816 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began, UN says
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 03:23 PM
UN, US raise concern over reports of Afghan journalist arrests
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 02:30 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,971 new infections, 291 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2022 01:47 PM
Hadassah trauma staff train Lublin hospital for wartime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2022 01:35 PM
Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 01:16 PM
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID booster for adults
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 03:28 AM
US soldiers alive, despite Russia 'fake news' report- US military
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 02:55 AM
Russia says no UN vote on Ukraine aid resolution on Friday
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 11:44 PM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest two Palestinians for West Bank shooting attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 09:39 PM
Israel purchases more polio vaccines ahead of feared outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:48 PM
China responsible for actions supporting Russia's aggression - Blinken
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 08:41 PM
French finance ministry briefly evacuated after false bomb threat
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 06:31 PM
UK grants Ukrainian refugees free access to healthcare
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 05:11 PM
UK to deploy air defense system in Poland
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 04:04 PM
Biden, China to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition - White House
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 02:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by