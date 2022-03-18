The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Some residents of Ukraine's Mariupol are fleeing on foot, says governor

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 20:09

Updated: MARCH 18, 2022 20:11

Some residents of Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol have resorted to escaping the blockade on foot as official evacuation efforts have mostly failed due to ongoing shelling by Russian forces, the region's governor said on Friday.

Some 400,000 people have been trapped in the strategic port city for over two weeks, sheltering from heavy bombardment that has severed central supplies of electricity, heating and water, according to local authorities.

Russia denies bombing residential areas or targeting civilians.

Speaking on national television, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said around 35,000 had managed to leave the city in recent days, many leaving on foot or in convoys of private cars.

"The way out of blockaded Mariupol begins with residents getting out either on foot or in their own transport," Kyrylenko said, adding that some cars were leaving without enough fuel to reach the nearest villages or towns.

He said near-constant shelling was preventing the authorities from opening humanitarian corridors to supply aid and food to the city and to evacuate women, children and those most in need.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the failure of the corridors.

The city council warned Mariupol was running out of its last reserves of food and water last Sunday and has said it is unable to properly treat or tally casualties from the shelling. The Ukrainian authorities estimate over 2,500 residents have been killed in Mariupol since the start of the war on February 24.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief denies sending fighters to support Russia
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 08:07 PM
US House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 08:00 PM
Italy prepares plan to take in 175,000 Ukrainian refugees
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 07:48 PM
At least 12 migrants, most Syrians, drown off Tunisia in shipwreck
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 07:42 PM
No evidence of Russia escalation in Syria amid Ukraine assault
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 06:53 PM
Russian negotiator says 'halfway there' on Ukraine's demilitarization
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 06:14 PM
Magnitude 5.5 quake hits Japan's northeast, no tsunami warning
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 04:46 PM
Biden outlines consequences to Xi if China aids Russia in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 04:23 PM
At least 816 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began, UN says
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 03:23 PM
Russia will respond to Bulgaria's 'hostile' expulsion of diplomats
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 03:20 PM
UN, US raise concern over reports of Afghan journalist arrests
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 02:30 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,971 new infections, 291 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2022 01:47 PM
Hadassah trauma staff train Lublin hospital for wartime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2022 01:35 PM
Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 01:16 PM
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID booster for adults
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 03:28 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by