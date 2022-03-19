The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

25 family members from Lod arrested on suspicion of involvement in shooting incident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2022 14:46

Police arrested 25 people on Friday night in Lod on suspicion of being involved in a shooting incident in the city. 

Police conducted a search of the area, in which they seized weapons, including grenades and ammunition, and were taken in for evidence.

The suspects will be brought to the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court for a request to extend their detention.  

This is a developing story.



