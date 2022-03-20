The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian airstrike hits school where 400 Mariupol residents hid

The art school hit by a Russian airstrike has reportedly been destroyed, and the status of those hiding within unknown.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 08:57

Updated: MARCH 20, 2022 09:13
A view shows a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 17, 2022. (photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
A view shows a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 17, 2022.
(photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

A Mariupol school sheltering 400 Ukrainian civilians was hit by a Russian airstrike on Saturday, the Mariupol city council said on Sunday morning. 

The city said that the art school was the hiding place of women, children, and the elderly. The building was destroyed, and the shelter is still under the rubble, making it difficult to determine the status of the civilians hiding at this time.

"Every war criminal will be held accountable for his crimes against humanity, against the people of Mariupol!" The city council said in a statement.

The city also alleged on Sunday that Russian forces were transferring Mariupol residents to Russia or to Donbas. The Mariupol city council claims that those that are being transferred are having their Ukrainian passports confiscated, and being issued a new identification paper.

This is a developing story.

A view shows cars and a building of a hospital destroyed by an aviation strike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 9, 2022. (credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)



