Russian airstrike hits school where 400 Mariupol residents hid

A Mariupol school sheltering 400 Ukrainian civilians was hit by a Russian airstrike on Saturday, the Mariupol city council said on Sunday morning.

The city said that the art school was the hiding place of women, children, and the elderly. The building was destroyed, and the shelter is still under the rubble, making it difficult to determine the status of the civilians hiding at this time.

"Every war criminal will be held accountable for his crimes against humanity, against the people of Mariupol!" The city council said in a statement.

The city also alleged on Sunday that Russian forces were transferring Mariupol residents to Russia or to Donbas. The Mariupol city council claims that those that are being transferred are having their Ukrainian passports confiscated, and being issued a new identification paper.

This is a developing story.