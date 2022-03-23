The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US says it is unclear if issues in Iran talks will be resolved

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 20:18

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday the United States and its allies have made progress in Iran nuclear talks but issues remain, and it is unclear if they will be resolved.

"We've made progress over the course of the last several weeks. There are still some issues left," Sulllivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to Brussels. He said it is "unclear if this will come to closure or not" but the allies are trying to use diplomacy to put Iran's nuclear program "back in a box."

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 08:38 PM
Finance Minister to visit Britain and Cyprus, strengthen economic ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 07:44 PM
Police arrest suspect carrying knife, Palestinian flag at Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 07:19 PM
Putin and Bennet speak about Ukraine, Beersheba terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 06:07 PM
Three suspects arrested after stoning a bus near Tamra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 03:51 PM
Queen Elizabeth Park says casualties being treated after release of gas
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 01:27 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: Infections double in one day to 1,754
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 11:27 AM
Iranian FM visits Syria to meet with senior officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 10:09 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 13,384 new cases, 300 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 10:04 AM
Chinese foreign minister to visit India on Friday
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 09:24 AM
Kinneret rises by 1 centimeter, 59 cm to full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 08:49 AM
Siren drill in Kiryat Tivon at 6:05 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 08:10 AM
China launches inspection of airlines, search of crash victims continue
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 03:35 AM
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 01:56 AM
US., Britain to drop tariffs under deal
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 12:43 AM
