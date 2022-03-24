Israeli Olympian gold medalist Linoy Ashram to retire - report

Israeli 2020 Olympic all-around rhythmic gymnastics champion Linoy Ashram has decided to retire, according to Hebrew media reports.

Ashram is 23 years old, which is relatively old in the field rhythmic gymnastics.

She is the first Israeli woman to win an Olympic gold medal.