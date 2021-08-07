The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Linoy Ashram brings joy to Israel with gold medal win - comment

Rhythmic gymnastics superstar Linoy Ashram, already a household name, was on her way to making history by being the first Israeli woman to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

By DAVID BRINN  
AUGUST 7, 2021 22:23
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Individual All-Around - Final - Rotation 4 - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Gold Medallist Linoy Ashram of Israel embraces coach Ayelet Zussman after competing (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Individual All-Around - Final - Rotation 4 - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Gold Medallist Linoy Ashram of Israel embraces coach Ayelet Zussman after competing
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
The twitter feeds of Israel’s top pundits and commentators were lighting up with updates on Saturday. But instead of the latest on rocket attacks from the North or the worsening statistics on coronavirus victims, they were focused on something that brought joy to the heart and a tear to the eye.
Rhythmic gymnastics superstar Linoy Ashram, already a household name, was on her way to making history by being the first Israeli woman to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games.
Her unbelievable dexterity, which at times appeared to defy gravity, and her poise under pressure – remarkable for a 22-year-old  – only endeared her to a nation which was already totally on her side.
She’s been Israel’s sweetheart for some time, having won medals in international competitions since 2017, including a gold medal last year at the European championships in Kyiv and two gold medals earlier this year in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.
When Saturday’s final results were announced, placing Ashram in first place in the hoop, ball and clubs exercises, and securing her the gold with an overall score of 107.800, the ‘twittersphere’ exploded.
It wasn’t the public explosion of cars honking and joyous fans running into the street, like when Maccabi Tel Aviv won its first European basketball championship in 1977 and, as star player Tal Brody, excitedly proclaimed, put “Israel on the map.”
But it was a source of happiness in a country that could sorely use some.
“Israeli pride!” someone posted. “So proud of Linoy” wrote another.
“It’s a shame that observant people aren’t going to find out about this for hours,” piped in another.
It indeed was a shame, especially when, for the second time in a week, “Hatikva” was heard from the podium in Tokyo as the ecstatic Ashram stood with the coveted medal. Last week, of course, the anthem was played after artistic gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won gold in the men’s floor exercise on Sunday.
That was certainly an emotional moment, and even the most hardened observers could be seen with moist eyes. Saturday’s repeat performance was icing on the cake, but no less resonant in its evocation of the elation felt at witnessing the blue and white flag dominating the screen and the national anthem resounding to the world.
We Israelis can be divided about and argue about anything and everything. Politics, vaccines, traffic, neighbors and the government, and the list goes on. There aren’t many issues or events that bring us together, as a country and as a people. There’s something transcendent about seeing young men and women stretch themselves to the limit of their abilities, and then some.
Linoy Ashram and Artem Dolgopyat, along with bronze medalists Avishag Semberg in women’s tae kwon do and Israel’s mixed team in judo, did just that. Their accomplishments in Tokyo made us all proud of them and of our country. It’s no small feat and should be savored for as long as the news cycle allows.
And it’s another reminder to those that might like to think otherwise that Israel is still on the map after all these years.


