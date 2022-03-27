UAE's foreign minister lands in Israel ahead of Negev Summit

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan landed in Israel on Sunday evening ahead of the Negev Summit.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid welcomes Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan ahead of the Negev Summit (credit: BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid welcomes Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan ahead of the Negev Summit (credit: BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, March 27, 2022. (credit: ASSI EFRATI/GPO, BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO)

Al Nahyan joined foreign ministers from Bahrain and Egypt, who landed earlier on Sunday.

