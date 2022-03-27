Blinken to Lapid: US, Israel will work together to prevent nuclear Iran

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shortly after the latter arrived in Israel on Saturday night for a historic summit with four Arab ministers, which Israel will host for the first time.

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel's foreign minister said on Sunday.

"We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but the open and honest dialog is part of the strength of our friendship," Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran."

Earlier the same day, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the same day that he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran was imminent.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Riga, Latvia, March 7, 2022. (credit: EDITS PALENS)

The two also held a working meeting with Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and other senior Foreign Ministry officials in the situation room, where the Secretary of State received an overview of the Israeli assistance to Ukraine.

"The relationship between our two countries is unbreakable. This is the closest friendship and the strongest alliance Israel has," Lapid said shortly after the meeting ended.

Blinken also said that he seeks tangible improvements in the lives of Palestinians and said in meetings with Palestinian leaders that they will discuss ways to calm tensions and ensure a peaceful Ramadan, Easter and Passover.

Blinken followed by saying that the US is committed to expanding cooperation through the Abraham Accords that was implemented in 2020.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet also spoke at the beginning of the cabinet meeting, saying that "Israel's foreign relations are in a good place. Israel is an important player on the world stage and we are building new bridges."