Moroccan foreign minister lands in Israel, Negev Summit underway

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita landed in Israel on Sunday evening ahead of the Negev Summit led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, joining foreign ministers from Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, who landed earlier on Sunday.

