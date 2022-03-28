The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
40 school children missing near Dead Sea

Drones were able to locate part of the children but not all of them. A search and rescue operation is underway.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2022 19:40

Updated: MARCH 28, 2022 20:03
Nahal Og (photo credit: HADAR YAHAV)
Nahal Og
(photo credit: HADAR YAHAV)

Some 40 children between the 5th and 8th grade were reported lost on Monday on a school trip in Nahal Og near the Dead Sea, the Israel Police announced on Monday evening. 

Volunteers in the police's Megilot Dead Sea Rescue Unit and other units arrived in the area and began to investigate. 

Drones were able to find part of the children, but not all of them. 

Drones and rescue teams are searching for the remaining children.

On April 26, 2018, ten youths, nine girls and a boy from a pre-military academy, were killed after they were carried off by a surge in the Tzafit stream west of the southern part of the Dead Sea amid intense storms.

The IDF Search and Rescue Unit takes part in a drill, December 2019. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)The IDF Search and Rescue Unit takes part in a drill, December 2019. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is a developing story.



