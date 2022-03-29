The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prosecution in Netanyahu trial tries to declare Filber hostile witness

If the court declares Shlomo Filber a hostile witness, he could lose his immunity from jail.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 11:20

Updated: MARCH 29, 2022 11:50
Witness Shlomo Filber awaits questioning in the trial of Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKON)
Witness Shlomo Filber awaits questioning in the trial of Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKON)

In an explosive development that could change the entire character of the trial against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the state prosecution requested on Tuesday that the Jerusalem District Court declare his former aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber a hostile witness.

State prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh said that Filber has not cooperated sufficiently with his plea deal and if the court grants the request, he could potentially lose his immunity from jail, though the prosecution can decide that issue at a later date.

State prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh said that Filber has not cooperated sufficiently with his plea deal and if the court grants the request, he could lose his immunity from jail.

Further, the very fact of the prosecution declaring him a hostile witness says to the court that they believe he is lying to the court.

This goes beyond the first two days of hearings with Filber when there was a tug-of-war between Filber and Tirosh because now the prosecution will try to convince the court to only listen to his testimony to police in February 2018.

A court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on March 23, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)A court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on March 23, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The specific issue that finally led Tirosh to lose her patience with Filber was when he tried to act as if his back channeling with Bezeq officials behind the back of his own Communications Ministry officials in order to help them with the Bezeq-YES merger and other issues was not problematic.

When Tirosh confronted Filber with his repeated admission to the Police that his backchannel with Bezeq was "not proper," he still tried to awkwardly explain how he only meant that it was vaguely unethical, but not criminal.

At a certain point, Tirosh even brought Judge Rivkah Friedman-Feldman openly to her side with her showing frustration with Filber not taking a clear stand on what he really meant and whether he thought the backchannel was criminal.

Shortly after Tirosh saw Friedman-Feldman's frustration, she asked to declare Filber a hostile witness.

An audible wave hit the courtroom and all of the defense lawyers jumped up to object.

The judges called for a recess for all sides to weigh their next moves carefully. 

Filber moved quickly over to Tirosh seemingly pleading with her to back off and explain himself.

Tirosh, with fury in her eyes, waved him off, seemingly to imply she was sick of his straddling the fence.

It was also possible that Tirosh would hold the issue of the immunity deal over Filber to try to get him to cooperate more with her going forward and that declaring him a hostile witness was a final warning.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by