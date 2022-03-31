The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Film academy starts disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 01:30

Updated: MARCH 31, 2022 01:52

Hollywood's film academy has started a process that could lead to discipline against best actor winner Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at Sunday's Oscars ceremony, the group said on Wednesday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also said Smith had been asked to leave after the incident but refused.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," the academy said in a statement. "We also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

The group said action may be taken at its next board meeting on April 18. That may include "suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions," the statement said.

During the live Oscars telecast, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, then smacked the comedian's face. The actor returned to his seat and twice yelled an obscenity at Rock.

Rock regained his composure and announced the winner of best documentary, Questlove's "Summer of Soul."

Earlier Wednesday, Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes said they were sickened by the turn of events at the film industry's highest honors.

"Still triggered and traumatized," Schumer said in a post on Instagram three days later. "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

"So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad," she added. "Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Sykes also said the incident was "sickening" and that she felt physically ill at the time. "I'm still a little traumatized," Sykes said in clips released on Wednesday from an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show.

Less than an hour after his attack on Rock, Smith won best actor for his role in "King Richard" as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. He gave a tear-filled acceptance speech in which he apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, but not Rock.

Sykes said she felt Smith should have been escorted out and not permitted to accept his award.

"For them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like how gross is this? This is just the wrong message," she said.

The clash with Rock overshadowed the night's awards, in which heartwarming movie "CODA" won best picture. Schumer and Sykes co-hosted the ceremony with Regina Hall.

Smith apologized to Rock and others in a statement on Monday, saying he "reacted emotionally" to the joke about his wife, actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock had referenced the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith has a disease that causes hair loss.

Biden offers condolences to Israel's Bennett after attacks
By REUTERS
03/31/2022 01:50 AM
'KPOP' musical set to debut on Broadway later this year
By REUTERS
03/31/2022 01:09 AM
Arizona governor signs 15-week abortion ban into law
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 11:18 PM
White House responds to Trump's call for Putin to release info on Hunter
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 11:11 PM
Ben-Gvir will be allowed to visit Temple Mount on Thursday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 10:42 PM
Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries - Google
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 10:07 PM
Leave cancelled for IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria Division
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 09:00 PM
Bruce Willis to retire from acting after medical diagnosis
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 08:15 PM
Israel is heightening its security measures, says Bennett
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 08:00 PM
Belgium reports bird flu outbreak on farm
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 07:16 PM
Knesset plenum to convene for emergency meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 05:36 PM
Zelensky, Biden talk defense aid, new Russia sanctions package
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 05:35 PM
Iran nuclear deal could take days, maybe weeks, Russian official says
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 05:10 PM
Kyiv Regional Military Administration website hit with cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 05:07 PM
Two Arabs arrested on Temple Mount - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 02:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by