Russia will not ask EU to end sanctions

Russia will not ask the European Union to end sanctions and has a sufficient "margin of safety", the RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

"The European Union is not the center of the universe," Nikolai Kobrinets, the head of the European cooperation department at the ministry, said.

