Amazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form a union

Workers at an Amazon.com facility in New York City's Staten Island on Friday voted in favor of forming a union, making it the online retailer's first US facility to organize.

Employees at the fulfillment center, known as JFK8, who supported the Amazon Labor Union secured a majority by hundreds of votes for the win.

A victory for organized labor at the second-largest US private employer is a historic first for the retailing behemoth in the United States and a milestone for labor advocates, who for years have considered Amazon's labor practices a threat to workers.