Actress Estelle Harris, well known for playing Estelle Costanza, the mother of George Constanza, in the sitcom Seinfeld, passed away on Saturday, just weeks before her 94th birthday, according to Deadline.

Actress Estelle Harris poses during arrivals for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Tribute to Sophia Loren in Beverly Hills, California, May 4, 2011 (credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)

“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her," her son Glen Harris told Deadline.

Harris was born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on April 22, 1928. Besides for her role in Seinfeld, she had a successful career starring in a series of hits, including the Toy Story franchise, Futurama, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Kim Possible, among other movies and series.