Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 07:10

A series of explosions were heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

There was no official information about the attack.



Condition of Israeli soldier injured in Jenin improves - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2022 07:56 AM
Clashes break out between IDF, Palestinians along W. Bank border -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2022 07:25 AM
80 more Israeli medical workers head to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2022 03:37 AM
Britain could build seven nuclear power stations - minister
By REUTERS
04/03/2022 12:49 AM
Israeli delegation secretly visits Sudan for talks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2022 05:59 PM
Russian oligarch's $3.3 million yacht seized in Italy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2022 05:29 PM
Iran welcomes Yemen truce, urges political solution
By REUTERS
04/02/2022 02:54 PM
Mali says military operation in Moura area kills 200 militants
By REUTERS
04/02/2022 02:10 PM
Russia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'
By REUTERS
04/02/2022 12:25 PM
Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
By REUTERS
04/02/2022 12:05 PM
US providing Ukraine with supplies in case Russia attacks with chemicals
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 10:35 PM
Ukraine says 6,266 people were evacuated from cities through corridors
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 09:02 PM
One dead, one injured in West Bank hit and run
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2022 08:26 PM
Israeli injured in violent incident in Arab town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2022 07:31 PM
