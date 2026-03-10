Ten days into Operation Epic Fury, the data tells a decisive and irreversible story. Iran’s ballistic missile launch rate has fallen approximately 92% from its day one peak, collapsing from 480 launches on February 28 to just 40 on March 9.

Drone launches have followed the identical curve, down 92% from 720 to 60. According to CENTCOM, over 3,000 targets have been struck nationwide across 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces. The IDF has conducted 2,600 sorties in 150 strike waves, dropping roughly 6,500 munitions. More than 60% of Iran’s missile launchers have been neutralized. Forty-three Iranian naval vessels have been destroyed or damaged. The trajectory is not declining. It is terminal.

This collapse mirrors and far exceeds the pattern observed during the June 2025 Twelve-Day War, when Iran’s missile rate fell from roughly 100 per day on day one to just five per day by day nine.

The critical difference is that in 2026, the absolute volumes started five times higher and the rate of collapse has been steeper. By day ten, Iran is firing fewer missiles per day than it managed even at the nadir of the June war, despite starting with an estimated arsenal of 2,500 ballistic missiles.

A woman holds a portrait of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on the day of a gathering to support Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 9, 2026. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

Daily missile launches: Twelve-Day War vs Operation Roaring Lion / Epic Fury

Day June 2025 Ballistic Missiles June 2025 Drones February 2026 Ballistic Missiles February 2026 Drones Ballistic Missile Decline 1 100 100 480 720 0% 2 150 50 520 850 -8% 3 110 130 400 530 17% 4 43 70 350 480 27% 5 30 40 250 350 48% 6 35 80 150 220 69% 7 48 50 100 160 79% 8 24 60 70 110 85% 9 5 100 50 80 90%

10 35 30 40 60 92% 11 29 10 - - - 12 18 15 - - - Total 627 735 2,410 3,560 -92%

The reason for the faster collapse is structural, not tactical. The scale of suppression is unprecedented.

The US and Israel have struck over 3,000 targets in ten days, neutralizing more than 60% of Iran’s missile launchers. Iran’s navy has been entirely eliminated: 43 vessels destroyed or damaged, including the IRIS Dena (torpedoed by a US submarine off Sri Lanka) and the IRIS Bushehr (disabled, 204 sailors transferred to Sri Lanka). Iran’s air defenses have been degraded by 80%. Iran’s airspace remains closed to most international traffic. Severe internet and telecommunications disruptions continue nationwide.

Assessment

A 90% probability that Iran’s missile fire rate continues to decline over the next seven days, falling below 20 per day by day twelve and approaching single digits by day fourteen. The underlying capacity is being physically destroyed. This is degradation, not conservation. The succession of Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader, with IRGC, armed forces, and national police pledging allegiance, suggests institutional continuity but not military reconstitution.

The 10% counter-probability accounts for either of the following, neither of which is likely to reverse the structural trend that Iran has dispersed reserves into hardened civilian infrastructure not yet located, including in the 4,000+ damaged civilian buildings that may conceal military assets. The IRGC has also shifted to asymmetric ground operations signals a new doctrine after conventional defeat, with Russia reportedly providing real-time intelligence on US positions.

The Ten days that dwarfed Twelve

The scale disparity between the two conflicts is now staggering. In ten days, Operation Roaring Lion has expended approximately 2,410 ballistic missiles and 3,560 drones, vastly exceeding the entirety of the Twelve-Day War (627 missiles, 735 drones).

Operation Roaring Lion surpassed the entire Twelve-Day War by day three.

Here is a day-by-day comparison of the cumulative missiles fired.

Day June 2025 (cumulative) February 2026 (cumulative) February as % of June total 1 100 480 77% 2 250 1,000 159% 3 360 1,400 223% 4 403 1,750 279% 5 433 2,000 319% 6 468 2,150 343% 7 516 2,250 359% 8 540 2,320 370% 9 545 2,370 378%

10 580 2,410 384% Total 627 - 100%

Iran rebuilt its arsenal far beyond pre-June 2025 levels, entering 2026 with an estimated 2,500 ballistic missiles.

After ten days, approximately 2,410 have been fired and over 60% of launchers destroyed. The IDF estimates Iran retains between 100 and 200 active launchers. But the stockpile is being consumed far faster than it can be replenished, while the infrastructure to launch what remains is being systematically eliminated. The asymmetry is now existential for Iran’s conventional military.

Projectiles by target country

Unlike June 2025, when the war was almost exclusively Iran-versus-Israel, the 2026 conflict has turned the entire Gulf into a warzone. Iran has been distributing fire across 13 countries, overwhelming regional air defenses and forcing every Gulf state into the conflict. Critically, the data now confirms that the UAE has absorbed far more total projectiles than Israel, with 1,468 projectiles versus 392. The INSS Israel assessment confirmed that Iran launched 2.5 times more missiles and 20 times more drones at Gulf states than at Israel.

Country Missiles Drones Total % of Total Interception Rate Israel 285 107 392 12.8% 90% Ballistic Missiles, 90% Drones UAE 214 1,254 1,468 48% 92% Ballistic Missiles, 93% Drones Kuwait 178 384 562 18.4% 97% Ballistic Missiles, 95% Drones Bahrain 84 147 231 7.6% 88% Ballistic Missiles, 82% Drones Qatar 104 39 143 4.7% 97% Ballistic Missiles, 62% Drones Jordan 60 59 119 3.9% 100% Ballistic Missiles, 100% Drones Saudi Arabia 28 45 73 2.4% 98% Ballistic Missiles, 93% Drones Iraq 20 40 60 2% 70% Ballistic Missiles,65% Drones Oman 2 4 6 0.2% 50% Ballistic Missiles, 50% Drones

Azerbaijan 0 3 3 0.1% N/A Turkey (NATO) 1 0 1 <0.1% 100% Cyprus/UK (Akrotiri) 0 1 1 <0.1% N/A

Israel has absorbed just 12.8% of all projectiles, while the UAE has received 48%. The distribution reveals that Iran’s strategy is economic punishment, not military victory. The UAE (1,468 projectiles), Kuwait (562), and Bahrain (231) are being hit to destroy energy infrastructure, close airports, and create political pressure on US allies. Three AWS data centers have been struck. Saudi refineries are shut. Bapco in Bahrain has declared force majeure. Qatar’s entire LNG output, 20% of global supply, is offline. Oil is at $119.50 per barrel and rising. US gas prices have spiked $0.27 per gallon in three days to $3.25.

Could NATO be drawn in?

On March 4, NATO air defense systems intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile heading toward Turkish airspace. Debris fell in Dortyol, southern Turkey. This was the first time NATO forces had directly intercepted an Iranian missile approaching a member state.

There remains a 10% probability of formal NATO Article 5 invocation. This is low, but no longer negligible. The logic chain is as follows.

For escalation: If the missile was deliberate, it constitutes an armed attack on a NATO member. Article 5 has been invoked only once, after 9/11. Turkey has legal standing to request Article 4 consultations. France has already authorized US use of French military bases (BFMTV, March 5). Italy is considering deploying the destroyer Caio Duilio to Cyprus. European NATO members are physically positioning for a role. Greece, Germany, and the UK have also deployed assets.

Against escalation: Turkey borders Iran and has every incentive to treat this as overshoot rather than attack. Turkey has been a mediator. The interception was successful with no casualties. Iran denies the missile, suggesting an Israeli false flag. NATO’s institutional inertia is enormous: the alliance prefers to deter, not join wars mid-stream. Article 5 would obligate all 32 NATO members to respond.

What could change the probability: A second or third missile entering Turkish airspace. Any Turkish casualties. If Iran explicitly threatens Turkey. A drone striking Incirlik or Konya. Any of those could push the probability from 10% toward 30-40% within days.

Black Swans: What hasn’t been priced in

Every major conflict produces events outside the consensus scenario range. Below are risks that appear underweighted in current analysis.

Risk Assessment Houthi closure of Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea If the Houthis closed the Bab el-Mandeb strait simultaneously with Iran’s Hormuz closure, the world would lose two of its three critical energy chokepoints at once. Over 40% of global seaborne trade would be affected. Oil rising to $130 a barrel would become base case. This scenario would tip a global recession. Iranian sleeper cell activation in Gulf States Qatar arrested 10 IRGC spies. Iran has deep intelligence networks across the Gulf. The three AWS data center strikes may have been a proof of concept. A coordinated sabotage campaign against desalination plants, power grids, or oil infrastructure from within Gulf states would bypass all air defense entirely. Bahrain’s desal plant was hit on Day 6, Iran’s Qeshm Island desal also struck. Cyber cascade: SWIFT / banking / submarine cables Iran has demonstrated sophisticated cyber capability. AWS hits and nationwide internet blackout (now 10 days) hint at a digital dimension. A targeted attack on submarine Internet cables in the Gulf or SWIFT access for Gulf banking could create a financial cascade dwarfing the oil price shock. Russian intelligence sharing or intervention CBS News reported on March 7 that Russia is providing Iran with real-time intelligence on US military positions. Rosatom has personnel at Bushehr. Mizarvision, a Chinese satellite company, was also detected tracking US naval deployments (Day 9). Probability elevated from original 15% as sharing is now confirmed. Mass civilian uprising inside Iran Internet has been down for over 10 days. Banks are restricting cash. 100,000 displaced. 1,708 killed. Basij paramilitary organizing anti-US demonstrations at universities. Security forces maintain heavy presence with checkpoints and restrictions on gatherings. Pro-government and anti-government protests both likely. CIA Kurdish operations continue. The succession of Mojtaba Khamenei adds a new variable. Accidental strike on Chinese or Russian asset One Chinese national has been killed in Tehran. Rosatom staff are at Bushehr. Two Japanese nationals detained in Iran. Mizarvision tracking US deployments suggests growing Chinese engagement. If a US/Israeli strike hits a Chinese vessel, Russian nuclear engineers, or a Chinese-owned facility, the diplomatic consequences could force an international crisis.

Casualties and humanitarian impact: Day 10

The war has already claimed the lives of thousands and destroyed infrastructure. In Iran, American and Israeli forces have struck 30 out of 31 provinces leaving at least 1,708 Iranians killed and 6,000 injured, with 4,000 civilian buildings damaged or destroyed and approximately 100,000 displaced.

Another 104 Iranian sailors were killed and another 32 injured when an American submarine struck the IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka.

In Israel, over a dozen people have been killed and over 1,200 others injured. Seven American troops were killed when an Iranian drone struck their position during the first day of the war.

In Lebanon, 394 people (many Hezbollah) have been killed including 83 children. In Saudi Arabia, two people were killed, in the UAE three were killed and over 80 were injured. In Bahrain, 2 were killed and over 35 injured and in Kuwait at least three were killed.

14-day scenario matrix (March 9 – March 23)

Based on the convergence of terminal fire rates, the Mojtaba Khamenei succession, Bapco force majeure, the Lebanon ground war expansion, Russian intelligence sharing, market crash signals, and the approaching Eid al-Fitr / Nowruz convergence (March 18-21), here are the updated scenario weightings.

Scenario Description Contained degradation Mojtaba signals pragmatism through back-channels. Iran’s fire rate collapses to negligible by Day 12. US achieves uncontested air superiority. Hormuz partially reopens under US Navy escort. Hezbollah agrees to de-escalation after IDF pressure. Oil corrects to $70-80. Markets recover. War winds down to targeted strikes over approximately eight weeks. Kurdish operation remains limited. PROBABILITY DOWN from 15%: Mojtaba’s succession with IRGC allegiance, Iran FM’s rejection of any talks, and Russia providing intel all suggest hardening, not pragmatism. Grinding attrition (BASE) Hegseth’s approximately eight-week timeline plays out. Iran’s conventional capability collapses but IRGC shifts to asymmetric: ground forces, sleeper cells, cyber, and proxy activation. Lebanon ground war expands with 394 dead and 83 children killed driving international pressure. Hormuz remains closed; Trump escort program faces first attack; oil $100-120; Kurdish insurgency creates second internal front; Mojtaba consolidates but faces assassination threats and legitimacy crisis. Gulf airports partially reopen with heavy restrictions. Switzerland condemns war as violating international law. Regional recession risk acute. War costs reach $6.5B by Day 10 and accelerate. Multi-domain escalation One or more black swans materialize. Russian intelligence sharing CONFIRMED. Houthis close Bab el-Mandeb (oil rises to $130+). Turkey hit again; NATO Article 4/5 consultations begin. Full Lebanon ground war with 394+ dead. Iran deploys remaining unconventional capabilities: potential chemical, cyber cascade, or mass sleeper cell activation. Kurdish uprising spirals. China/Russia material intervention. Mojtaba is assassinated and power vacuum returns. US war costs exceed Penn Wharton’s $40-95B two-month estimate. KOSPI crashes 8%, Nikkei 7%, US futures -2.3%. Global recession triggered by simultaneous energy and financial disruption. Synagogue bombing in Liege, Belgium signals Iran-linked terrorism in Europe. PROBABILITY UP from 30%: multiple black swans have already begun materializing.

War costs: $6.5 billion and accelerating

According to CSIS, the first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury cost $3.7 billion, of which $3.5 billion was unbudgeted. By Day 10, cumulative costs have reached an estimated $6.5 billion. The Penn Wharton Budget Model projects a two-month war would cost $40-95 billion in direct military expenditure, with total economic impact (including energy disruption, trade losses, and financial contagion) reaching $50-210 billion. Brent crude at $119.50 represents a 65% increase from pre-war levels. KOSPI fell 8% and the Nikkei 7% on March 9, with US futures down 2.3%.