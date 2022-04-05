The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lapid meets with Cypriot foreign minister in Greece

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 13:36

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides during a visit to Greece on Tuesday.

"Israel and Cyprus have an important regional alliance, and we agreed to continue to strengthen diplomatic & strategic cooperation between our nations in the fields of commerce, security, & energy" tweeted Lapid. "This cooperation is an important asset for both our countries, and for the further development of the region as a whole."

Fuel tax to decrease, lowering fuel prices by half a shekel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 01:16 PM
Kuwait's government resigns in latest standoff with parliament
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 12:13 PM
Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't delete 'false info'
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:28 AM
Two people found with gunshot wounds in Hamburg - Focus
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:04 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 10,689 new cases, 245 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 09:42 AM
Several killed as truck crashes into train in Hungary - police
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 09:23 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, just 32 cm below full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 08:08 AM
North Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 12:33 AM
US approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 11:22 PM
US to announce new sanctions against Russia this week
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 11:19 PM
France is expelling 35 Russian diplomats -diplomatic source
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 10:54 PM
Sirens to sound in West Bank settlements as part of IDF drill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 07:48 PM
Pentagon can't independently confirm atrocities in Bucha, official says
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 06:31 PM
Tourism minister to fly to Azerbaijan, sign cooperation agreements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 05:19 PM
India's Modi, Bennett talk wave of terror, Iran nuclear deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 04:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by