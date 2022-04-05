Lapid meets with Cypriot foreign minister in Greece

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides during a visit to Greece on Tuesday.
As part of my diplomatic visit to Greece, I met this morning with Cypriot FM @IKasoulides. and have an important regional alliance, and we agreed to continue to strengthen diplomatic & strategic cooperation between our nations in the fields of commerce, security, & energy. pic.twitter.com/qfBeInuhsM— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 5, 2022
"Israel and Cyprus have an important regional alliance, and we agreed to continue to strengthen diplomatic & strategic cooperation between our nations in the fields of commerce, security, & energy" tweeted Lapid. "This cooperation is an important asset for both our countries, and for the further development of the region as a whole."