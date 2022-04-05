The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah minister, Jewish Agency acting chairman to fly out to Ukraine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 19:11

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata will fly out to Ukraine on Tuesday night to examine further actions that could be taken to evacuate more Ukrainian Jews, the ministry said.

Tamano-Shata will depart from Israel with World Zionist Organization (WZO) chairman and acting Jewish Agency chairman Yaakov Hagoel and a delegation of Israeli officials from Diaspora organizations.

The aliyah and integration minister will visit the Polish-Ukrainian border and will be presented with an assessment of actions taken by Israeli representatives there. She will also visit the "Kohav Meir" field hospital built in western Ukraine.

Bennett to convene Israel's security cabinet next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 05:24 PM
Latvia and Estonia close Russian consulates, expel staff
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 05:07 PM
Police find Airsoft gun, Hamas flag in Jerusalem home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 02:39 PM
UK links 'malign cyber activity' to 3 Russian intelligence services
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 01:54 PM
Fuel tax to decrease, lowering fuel prices by half a shekel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 01:16 PM
Kuwait's government resigns in latest standoff with parliament
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 12:13 PM
Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't delete 'false info'
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:28 AM
Two people found with gunshot wounds in Hamburg - Focus
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:04 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 10,689 new cases, 245 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 09:42 AM
Several killed as truck crashes into train in Hungary - police
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 09:23 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, just 32 cm below full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 08:08 AM
North Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 12:33 AM
US approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 11:22 PM
US to announce new sanctions against Russia this week
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 11:19 PM
France is expelling 35 Russian diplomats -diplomatic source
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 10:54 PM
