Border Police Undercover Unit arrest man suspected of terror involvement

The Israeli Border Police's undercover unit arrested a man from the Jenin refugee camp who was wanted for involvement in terrorism in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to an Israel Police Spokesperson.

The arrest was made as a result of information received from the Shin Bet and was made in cooperation with the IDF.

During the arrest, a pipe bomb was confiscated, and both the suspect and the bomb are under investigation.