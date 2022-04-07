The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Turkish court halts Khashoggi trial, transfers it to Saudi Arabia

Ahead of the ruling, Human Rights Watch had warned that transferring the trial to Riyadh would block justice.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 10:38

Updated: APRIL 7, 2022 11:01
The committee to protect Journalists outside the Saudi Embassy in Washington on October 2 2019 marking one year to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
The committee to protect Journalists outside the Saudi Embassy in Washington on October 2 2019 marking one year to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi
(photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)

A Turkish court ruled on Thursday to halt the trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and transfer it to Saudi Arabia, a decision that drew condemnation from rights groups and comes as Ankara mends ties with Riyadh.

Last week the prosecutor called for the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects to be transferred from Istanbul to Saudi authorities. The justice minister later said the government-backed the request.

Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago triggered a global outcry and put pressure on Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Making the decision to halt (the trial) is against the law... because the acquittal ruling about the defendants in Saudi Arabia has been finalized," said Gokmen Baspinar, a lawyer representing Hatice Cengiz, the murdered journalist's fiancee.

"The fact that the trial is being transferred to a country where there is no justice is an example of irresponsibility against the Turkish people," he said.

A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey Oct. 2, 2018 (credit: REUTERS)A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey Oct. 2, 2018 (credit: REUTERS)

According to a 2019 UN report the responsibility for the death of the Saudi journalist lies with high-level officials in the monarchy.

A US intelligence report released a year ago said Prince Mohammed had approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi, but the Saudi government denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report's findings.

A Turkish court began the trial in 2020 with relations tense between Ankara and Riyadh, two Sunni Muslim regional powers. But with Turkey keen on investment to boost its economy, Ankara has sought over the last year to heal the rift with Riyadh.

Ahead of the ruling, Human Rights Watch had warned that transferring the trial to Riyadh would block justice.

It "would end any possibility of justice for (Khashoggi), and would reinforce Saudi authorities' apparent belief that they can get away with murder," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.



