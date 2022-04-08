Fire in Acre, nearby residents evacuated

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 11:32

Updated: APRIL 8, 2022 11:33

A fire broke out on Shalom Hagalil Street in Acre on Friday, at the site of a Bahai temple under construction, Israeli media reported.

Firefighters evacuated the nearby neighborhood of Giv'at Hatmarim due to heavy smoke.

They also emphasized that there is no danger of the fire spreading, though it is not yet completely under control. 

23-year-old from Kiryat Gat charged with the kidnap and rape of a minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 12:50 PM
Ukrainian government agencies targeted by cyberattack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 12:41 PM
EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 12:12 PM
Bennett: Someone helped the terrorist obtain weapons - we will find them
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 12:08 PM
Japan expels 8 Russian diplomats, condemns situation in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 11:23 AM
Russian banks see rise in use of Chinese yuan amid Western sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 10:53 AM
IDF fires at rock-throwers
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/08/2022 03:00 AM
US court reinstates Biden federal employee COVID vaccine mandate
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 01:16 AM
Clashes break out at Damascus Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2022 10:55 PM
Saudi ambassador to return to Lebanon after crisis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2022 08:21 PM
NY attorney general seeks to have Donald Trump held in contempt of court
By REUTERS
04/07/2022 08:06 PM
UN General Assembly suspends Russia from human rights body
By REUTERS
04/07/2022 06:55 PM
US to probe Trump's removal of White House records to Florida
By REUTERS
04/07/2022 05:43 PM
MK Amichai Chikli to be declared 'defector' by Yamina
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2022 05:42 PM
Two US personnel injured in Syria attack
By REUTERS
04/07/2022 03:01 PM
