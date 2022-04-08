The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 23:03

Updated: APRIL 8, 2022 23:09

Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting on Friday, a week after Smith had resigned from the group.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

In a statement, Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision." The actor has issued statements apologizing to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers. In addition to the Oscars, the film world's most prestigious awards, the board banned Smith from all other academy events and programs, in person or virtually, for 10 years.

At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard," portraying the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.

The academy came under criticism for allowing Smith to stay in his seat at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after the outburst and let him take the stage to accept his award.

In the Friday statement, the academy's leaders said they did not adequately address the situation during the telecast.

"For this, we are sorry," they said. "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

They also expressed "deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.

"We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast," they said.

"We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.'

Ukraine says 6,665 people evacuated from cities on Friday
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 11:13 PM
Man caught with M16 at crossing near Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 09:14 PM
Ramadan prayers at Temple Mount over, pass peacefully
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 05:30 PM
Ichilov: One of the wounded from TA terror attack in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 01:37 PM
Finnish government sites hit by cyberattack amid Zelensky address
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 01:27 PM
23-year-old from Kiryat Gat charged with the kidnap and rape of a minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 12:50 PM
Ukrainian government agencies targeted by cyberattack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 12:41 PM
EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 12:12 PM
Bennett: Someone helped the terrorist obtain weapons - we will find them
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 12:08 PM
Fire in Acre, nearby residents evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 11:32 AM
Japan expels 8 Russian diplomats, condemns situation in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 11:23 AM
Russian banks see rise in use of Chinese yuan amid Western sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 10:53 AM
IDF fires at rock-throwers
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/08/2022 03:00 AM
US court reinstates Biden federal employee COVID vaccine mandate
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 01:16 AM
Clashes break out at Damascus Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2022 10:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by