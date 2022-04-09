Gantz to propose 360 mil. NIS budget for security fence work

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will bring to the cabinet's approval on Sunday a plan to invest 360 million NIS to strengthen the security fence as early as 2022, according to operational priorities.

This is an earlier start on work for the project than planned, in light of the urgent operational need. The work on the security fence will continue in the coming years.

During the week prior, the Minister of Defense held an extensive discussion and examined the new plans with the participation of Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Director General of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, Head of Borders and Seams Brig. Gen. Eran Ofir and Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi.

Discussions were also held during the week with the Ministry of Finance and professional bodies, which will allow for the necessary adjustments in the defense budget.