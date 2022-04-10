Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan appointed Rabbinical Courts D-G

The committee responsible for appointing halakhic judges (dayanim) led by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) approved on Sunday the nomination of Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan to the position of Rabbinical Courts Director-General.

Dahan has previously served as deputy defense minister, deputy religious affairs minister and an MK from the Bayit Yehudi Party.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }