Stun grenade thrown at the Jewish Agency building in Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 14:58

Updated: APRIL 10, 2022 14:59

A stun grenade was thrown at the Jewish Agency building on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on Sunday, according to Israeli media sources.

A 64-year-old man from Peki’in was arrested. No damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

Government approves three new Bedouin towns in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 04:22 PM
Israel Prize: Shasha-Biton to boycott award given to Goldreich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 12:19 PM
Truck driver dies after swerving off highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 11:50 AM
COVID-19 in the Knesset: Shasha-Biton, Dichter test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 11:20 AM
Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday
By REUTERS
04/10/2022 10:40 AM
Corpse of young Palestinian man found near Ma'aleh Adumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 10:39 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,630 new cases, 254 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 10:27 AM
Tel Aviv terror victim's family to donate his corneas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 10:14 AM
Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan appointed Rabbinical Courts D-G
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 09:58 AM
Fire raging in Emmanuel industrial area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 08:29 AM
Torah scrolls rescued from Givat Ze'ev synagogue fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 07:49 AM
Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz for Senate seat in Pennsylvania
By REUTERS
04/10/2022 02:42 AM
Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties
By REUTERS
04/10/2022 12:02 AM
Deputy mayor of Nazareth sends condolences to Islamic Jihadist family
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2022 10:39 PM
Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 12 soldiers coming home
By REUTERS
04/09/2022 08:35 PM
