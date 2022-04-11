Austrian Chancellor meeting with Putin in Moscow

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday became the first leader from the European Union to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, as various Austrian media including the newspaper Kronen Zeitung said the meeting had started.

As news of Nehammer's visit aimed at helping end the war emerged on Sunday, reactions ranged from surprise to dismay. Nehammer's own coalition partner the Greens condemned the trip as a public relations coup for Putin, although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he welcomed it.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Nehammer hopes to help build bridges between Russia and Ukraine and stop the "war of aggression."

Nehammer told journalists on Sunday that, with the Moscow visit, he aimes to act as a "bridge-builder" between Russia and Ukraine, hoping to "do everything possible to make (the war) stop" and to "ensure that steps are taken in the direction of peace", Austrian news agency APA reported.