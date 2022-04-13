The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Papua New Guinea

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 06:33

 An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Papua New Guinea region of New Britain on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake hit at a depth of 140 km (87 miles), the agency added.

Renovation begins on Joseph's tomb after vandalization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 07:24 AM
Japan may set up Biden meeting with families of N.Korea abductees
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 06:09 AM
Russia says it is ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries in any price'
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 02:58 AM
IDF troops fire on suspects armed with Molotov cocktails
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 01:47 AM
Israeli singer Aviv Geffen, son involved in car crash, unharmed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 01:05 AM
New York lieutenant governor resigns after bribery charges -governor
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 12:31 AM
President appointed for Netanyahu's 'Submarine Affair' probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2022 06:01 PM
Slovak foreign minister, parliament speaker to visit Yad Vashem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2022 04:17 PM
IDF to reinforce Seam Line ahead of security barrier reconstruction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2022 03:26 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,777 new cases, 226 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2022 10:09 AM
Indonesia parliament passes landmark sexual violence bill
By REUTERS
04/12/2022 07:56 AM
Bennett wants to ease gun license requirements - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2022 09:31 PM
IDF to secure Joseph's Tomb, deny Jewish entry - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2022 09:11 PM
Netanyahu agreed to Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, Bennett claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2022 08:21 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,178 new cases, 256 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2022 08:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by