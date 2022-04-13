IDF continues operation arresting terror suspects in West Bank

The IDF carried out arrests of multiple suspects across the West Bank on Wednesday morning, according to the IDF Spokespersons unit.

The arrests took place in Jenin, Tul Kerem, Damascus, Urif, Kabatiya and Jaba.

The IDF has been engaging in Operation Break the Wave to end the current wave of terror that has seen four lethal terror attacks in the last month.