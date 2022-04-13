The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Germany rejects EU oil embargo on Russia at the moment

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 15:32

Updated: APRIL 13, 2022 15:33

Germany rejects a European Union ban on Russian oil at the moment and continues to oppose payments in rouble for Russian energy, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened to cut off gas supplies unless foreign buyers paid in roubles, as he tries to hit back against sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russian banks, companies, businessmen and associates of the Kremlin in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

A spokesperson for the economy ministry said German companies continue to pay for Russian gas deliveries in euros.

Stavanger Airport in Norway given all clear after bomb scare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 05:07 PM
Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 02:27 PM
East Jerusalem residents arrested for throwing firecrackers at police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:49 PM
ISIS hopeful from Rahat arrested by Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:43 PM
Methanol leak reported at Haifa Port
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:01 PM
Seven killed, 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 11:50 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,403 new cases, 243 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 11:25 AM
Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor to stand trial in public park
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 09:21 AM
Palestinian killed, 17 more injured in Nablus clashes with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 09:12 AM
32 new olim from Ukraine touch down at Ben Gurion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 08:57 AM
IDF continues operation arresting terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 08:33 AM
Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Papua New Guinea
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 06:33 AM
Japan may set up Biden meeting with families of N.Korea abductees
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 06:09 AM
Russia says it is ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries in any price'
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 02:58 AM
IDF troops fire on suspects armed with Molotov cocktails
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 01:47 AM
