The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Boat capsizes in Nigeria, kills 29

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 02:24

At least 29 people died when a boat capsized in Nigeria's Sokoto state in the northwest of the country, residents and the state governor said on Wednesday.

The boat was carrying 35 people, mostly women, across a dam in Shagari local government area when it sank. Divers managed to rescue six people, governor Aminu Tambuwal said.

Burials had been conducted for the dead in the largely Muslim state.

Russia says major ship in Black Sea fleet badly damaged in blast
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 02:21 AM
US congratulates Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif on election
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 12:20 AM
US transit mask mandate to be extended through May 3
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 06:45 PM
2 hikers rescued from minefield near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 05:34 PM
Stavanger Airport in Norway given all clear after bomb scare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 05:07 PM
Germany rejects EU oil embargo on Russia at the moment
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 03:32 PM
Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 02:27 PM
East Jerusalem residents arrested for throwing firecrackers at police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:49 PM
ISIS hopeful from Rahat arrested by Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:43 PM
Methanol leak reported at Haifa Port
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:01 PM
Seven killed, 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 11:50 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,403 new cases, 243 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 11:25 AM
Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor to stand trial in public park
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 09:21 AM
Palestinian killed, 17 more injured in Nablus clashes with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 09:12 AM
32 new olim from Ukraine touch down at Ben Gurion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 08:57 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by