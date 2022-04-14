Two Palestinians were killed and at least four more injured in clashes with IDF forces in the Jenin area on Thursday morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on its Facebook page.

The names of the two men killed are Shas Kammaji and Mustafa Abu Al-Rub, Palestinian media reported. Kammaji was the brother of Ayham Kamamji, one of the six Gilboa Prison escapees who is in jail for two consecutive life sentences for kidnapping and shooting the teenager Eliyahu Asheri in 2006.

Palestinian media reported that the clashes occurred in Kafr Dan northwest of Jenin. Palestinians shot live fire and hurled explosives and the IDF responded with live fire, Maariv reported.

Clashes were also reported in the Ramallah area.

"The IDF is conducting an arrest operation throughout the Judea and Samaria Division. Details will follow," the IDF Spokesperson said.

Three Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in clashes with the IDF in the West Bank, including in Silwad where troops arrested the killer of Israeli citizen Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015, who had escaped the custody of the Palestinian Authority.

This is a developing story