Temple Mount Passover sacrifice activists released into house arrest

The four West Bank residents arrested for trying to sacrifice a Pascal lamb on the Temple Mount on Wednesday were released from custody on Friday under restrictive conditions.

The four detainees, who are part of the "Hozrim Lahar" ("Returning to the Mountain") organization, which defines itself as a "movement for the redemption of the Temple Mount" and aims to "act on the Temple Mount issue so that it does not fall into foreign hands," were released into house arrest until Sunday.

Each activist was required to give a deposit of NIS 500 and were not allowed to use social media regarding the attempted sacrifice.

Two other activists were arrested Thursday afternoon in similar circumstances and were released in similarly restrictive conditions.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court rejected an appeal by the activists to ease these conditions.