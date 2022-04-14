The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Temple Mount group offers NIS 10,000 for Pascal lamb sacrifice

A number of members of the organization 'Hozrim Lahar' were arrested for planning to sacrifice a lamb on the Temple Mount on Friday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 18:21

Updated: APRIL 14, 2022 18:25
SECURITY FORCES stand guard as religious Jews visit the Temple Mount. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
SECURITY FORCES stand guard as religious Jews visit the Temple Mount.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Four residents of the West Bank in their 20s were arrested on Thursday morning for planning to sacrifice a Pascal lamb on the Temple Mount on Friday, Israel Police said.

A lamb was also confiscated from the home of Raphael Morris, head of the "Hozrim Lahar" ("Returning to the Mountain") organization, which defines itself as a "movement for the redemption of the Temple Mount" and aims to "act on the Temple Mount issue so that it does not fall into foreign hands," according to its Facebook page.

Morris received a restraining order in recent days preventing him from visiting the site. Morris said he will try to enter regardless.

The arrests came after a number of other Hozrim Lahar members were arrested in their homes on Wednesday.

The suspects in the case were released to house arrest on Thursday evening, according to right-wing legal NGO Honenu. They will remain in house arrest outside of Jerusalem until April 28, and will be forbidden from using social media, being interviewed about the case or contacting other people involved in the case. They will also be banned from entering Jerusalem until after the Flag March on Jerusalem Day.

The issue has national security implications, Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip warned in recent days that Israel would bear the consequences if Jews are allowed to conduct “provocative rituals” in the courtyards of the compound.

A Hamas official was quoted in the Lebanese paper al-Akhbar on Thursday as warning that "any severe violation and slaughter of sacrifices in Al-Aksa or storming of the Jenin camp and conduct a large military operation will lead to a battle in Gaza."

This year Passover falls during the month of Ramadan. Large prayers are held every Friday during Ramadan at the Temple Mount and the security situation is already an ongoing concern.

Hozrim Lahar circulated a flyer on social media on Monday, offering a prize for whoever successfully sacrifices a lamb at the site.

The flyer promises NIS 400 for being arrested, NIS 800 for being arrested with a lamb, and NIS 10,000 if a lamb is successfully sacrificed.

"Renewal of the Pascal sacrifice is the only answer to terror," the flyer read.

"The police pride itself in allowing a freedom of worship to all religions but the disgraceful reality is that the police is dancing to Hamas' tune and brutally arresting any Jew who thinks of fulfilling the commandment of the holiday - sacrificing the Pascal lamb," the group said in response to the arrests.

"All of the police's efforts will not bear fruit, we will come [to the Temple Mount] on Friday in order to sacrifice the Pascal Lamb," the group said.



Tags Israel Police Terrorism ramadan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by