40-year-old man shot in Tel Aviv

A 40-year-old man was shot on Yefet Street in Tel Aviv on Friday night.

MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene escorted the injured man to Wolfson Hospital in critical condition.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.