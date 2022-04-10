Jewish man stabbed in apparent antisemitic attack in Lakewood

A Jewish man was stabbed, in an apparent antisemitic attack, by a man who stole a car and rammed into two other victims on Friday in Lakewood and Jackson Township in New Jersey, according to the Lakewood Police Department and Ocean County Prosecutor.

All of the victims in the incident were reportedly Orthodox Jews. The victim who was stabbed was transferred by Hatzolah to the hospital in serious condition, according to The Lakewood Scoop. According to police, he was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The suspect first assaulted a driver and stole his car before hitting a pedestrian with the same car. He then stabbed a male Jewish victim in the chest. He then proceeded to hit another pedestrian with the same vehicle about two hours later.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

After an investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department, detectives arrested the suspect, Dion Marsh at his residence in Manchester Township.

Marsh was charged with three counts of bias intimidation, three counts of attempted murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the Shore News Network, Bryan Huntenburg, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, stated that the bias intimidation charges arose over statements Marsh made to detectives.

“Our investigation reveals that these criminal acts were committed throughout the day yesterday into the early evening and that Marsh was acting alone and not in concert with anyone else," said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. "I’m grateful for the collaborative efforts of every police officer and detective that worked swiftly to identify Marsh and bring him into custody without further injury to anyone. A tremendous job by all involved."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy applauded the efforts of law enforcement officers in apprehending Marsh.

"Tammy and I pray for the full recovery of all victims," tweeted Murphy. "The safety of our communities, and notably our communities of faith, is not only a paramount concern but among my highest priorities. We will continue to partner with all who share this commitment so no resident ever needs to live in fear."

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) stated that it is "saddened and outrage" by the series of attacks in Lakewood and Jackson.

“We are grateful to federal and local law enforcement for their swift response in apprehending the suspect and bringing charges that include bias intimidation,” said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director.

“I am personally horrified at the cruelty with which the suspect allegedly conducted himself. More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community, and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region," he added

"We recommit ourselves and our organization to working with government, educational institutions, interfaith and intergroup partners and law enforcement in order to achieve this goal. Jews should not be afraid to freely go about their business without living in fear that they will be targeted for violence. The past few years have seen far too many assaults against Jews,” said Richman.