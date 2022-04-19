The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli arrested for murder, abuse of minor died in custody

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 22:45

An Israeli detainee arrested in January for murder and abuse of a minor died on Tuesday, Israel Prison Service (IPS) announced.

The detainee, a 31-year-old widower with a child, was rushed to Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poriya, near Tiberias, where his death was determined.

Canada to send heavy artillery to Ukraine - PM Trudeau
By REUTERS
04/19/2022 10:29 PM
Anti-vaxxers who hurled abuse at Alroy-Preis given restraining orders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 07:50 PM
UAE cancels participation in Israeli flyover due to Temple Mount riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 07:44 PM
Lapid: Israel won't accept support for Palestinian violence in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 05:59 PM
Palestinians hurt in clashes with IDF forces securing Homesh march
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 05:35 PM
Israeli robbed, tied up and murdered in Netherlands - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 03:51 PM
Clashes erupt in Nablus - Palestinian report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 01:30 PM
Police charge man following incident near London's Downing Street
By REUTERS
04/19/2022 12:50 PM
Lapid to return from vacation early due Temple Mount tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 12:32 PM
UN Security Council to discuss Temple Mount violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 10:36 AM
COVID-19 Israel: 4,283 new cases, 216 in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 09:44 AM
Rocks thrown at IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 08:18 AM
Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 08:24 PM
UN Security Council to discuss Temple Mount clashes - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 07:29 PM
US Army chief tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 06:36 PM
