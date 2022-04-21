Russian FM, Hamas leader speak, discuss 'developments' in Jerusalem

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on Thursday, according to Hebrew media reports.

The two spoke about the developments in Jerusalem, particularly on the Temple Mount, the reports said.

