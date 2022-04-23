The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lebanon banking group rejects latest draft of financial recovery plan

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 13:49

The Association of Banks in Lebanon on Saturday said it totally rejected the government’s latest draft of a financial recovery plan meant to pull the country out of an economic meltdown that began in 2019.

In a statement shared with Reuters, the association called the plan “disastrous” as it put the “major portion” of losses sustained by government policies on the banks and depositors.

Two injured in small plane emergency landing near Rosh Pina
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 01:47 PM
208 Ukrainian children killed, 387 injured so far in Russian invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 10:20 AM
Iran says talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia resumed in Baghdad
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 09:24 AM
UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 08:50 AM
Erez crossing to close Sunday due to weekend rockets - COGAT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 08:20 AM
Six people killed by blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital
By REUTERS
04/22/2022 09:36 PM
Head of nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine's Chornobyl next week
By REUTERS
04/22/2022 05:05 PM
Pope says June meeting with Russian Orthodox Patriarch is off
By REUTERS
04/22/2022 01:39 PM
Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week - PM Johnson
By REUTERS
04/22/2022 01:38 PM
16 injured in Shuafat fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2022 11:31 AM
Fire breaks out in Tirat Carmel residential building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2022 12:53 AM
Zelensky says Russia has rejected proposal for an Easter truce
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 11:59 PM
Shots fired from Egypt into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 09:01 PM
Sakhnin man arrested for planning attack on Druze holiday festival
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 08:36 PM
Six killed in fire at Russian defense research institute - reports
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 05:39 PM
