The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 14:09

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of trying to murder Russian journalists and said the Federal Security Service (FSB) had thwarted one such attempt on a television reporter.

Speaking on state television, Putin did not provide evidence to support his claim.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Biden names Brink as US ambassador to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 02:20 PM
Shin Bet thwarts PIJ attempt to form terror infrastructure in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 01:53 PM
2 Gazan fishermen arrested by Israeli forces at sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 12:34 PM
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 11:43 AM
Iran says it thwarted largescale cyberattack on country's infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 10:27 AM
Elite recalls chocolate after salmonella found in samples
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 10:09 AM
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 06:17 AM
Seven people injured in Netanya fire
By Walla!
04/25/2022 12:05 AM
Police teargas Paris protestors after Macron re-elected
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 10:42 PM
Jordanian king heads to Cairo for talks with UAE, Egypt -royal court
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 05:25 PM
Bezeq CEO Dudu Mizrahi resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 02:52 PM
MK Litzman released from hospital
By GIL HOFFMAN
04/24/2022 11:46 AM
Iran's IRGC seize foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel - report
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 11:41 AM
All 10 people found from missing Japan boat confirmed dead -coast guard
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 11:19 AM
Relative of Tel Aviv terrorist arrested on suspicion of involvement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 10:57 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by