Explosions heard near gov't building in pro-Russia Transnistria - report

Several explosions were reported near the State Security Ministry building in Tiraspol, Transnistria, the pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova, Russian news outlet TASS reported Monday, citing TV channel TSV.

Firefighters are currently on scene and ambulances are nearby, TSV reported, according to TASS. No casualties have been reported at this time.

Unverified photos show broken windows in the building and other unverified eyewitness photos shared on Telegram show two used grenade launchers on the street near the building, according to TASS.

Deputy of the Supreme Council (Transnistria's legislature) Andrey Safonov told a TASS correspondent that a hand grenade launcher was used.

"The shelling of the building by a grenade launcher is an attempt to sow panic and fear," he told TASS.

"Attempts to put pressure on us have been observed before."

This is a developing story.