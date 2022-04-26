The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 19:38

Harris has exhibited no symptoms and has not been in close contact with President Biden, says Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen.  She will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence. The VP is expected to return to the White House when she tests negative. 

 

IDF forces confront suspects during operation near Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 07:51 PM
Alon Hazan appointed new Israeli soccer national team coach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 06:48 PM
Three killed in Russian kindergarten shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 06:42 PM
Two cases of new COVID-19 subvariant discovered in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 06:28 PM
China's Henan reports human case of H3N8 bird flu
By REUTERS
04/26/2022 04:30 PM
One injured in southern Israel shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 03:27 PM
11 arrested in West Bank during overnight operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 11:13 AM
Putin to meet with UN Secretary General in Moscow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 09:22 AM
Aroma recalls chocolates following suspicion of salmonella in Strauss
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 09:04 AM
Flares set off at Lebanon border due to infiltration concern
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 09:31 PM
President Biden congratulates France's President Macron on re-election
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 09:03 PM
Education Minister Shasha-Biton to announce bagrut reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 08:52 PM
Poll sees Macron's camp win majority in France's National Assembly
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 07:38 PM
Finland, Sweden to begin NATO application in May - report
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 05:55 PM
Israel Police apprehend armed terrorist in Givat Shaul
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 05:00 PM
