US Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19

Harris has exhibited no symptoms and has not been in close contact with President Biden, says Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen. She will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence. The VP is expected to return to the White House when she tests negative.

