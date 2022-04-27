Canada said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on 203 individuals that it says are complicit in Russia's attempted annexation of certain areas of Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Canada has now imposed sanctions on nearly 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine in late February, the government said in a statement.

