Bundestag president lights memorial candle at Knesset

German Bundestag president Bärbel Bas lit a memorial candle at the Knesset on Thursday in memory of Irma Nathan, a woman from her hometown who was murdered in the Holocaust.

Nathan was the head of the welfare committee of the Jewish community in Duisburg until she was deported exactly 80 years ago to the concentration camp Izbica where she was murdered.

"I humbly lower my head in shame before the victims of the Holocaust," Bas said at the ceremony. "We cannot forget and we will not forget. Our historic guilt brings with it obligations. We must fight with determination against antisemitism in all its forms and keep alive the memory and pass it to the younger generations."

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) told Bas that her visit symbolized the strong ties between the people of Israel and Germany that he said are based on the historic responsibility that Germany took upon itself for the crimes of the Holocaust and its commitment to the security of Israel.

German Bundestag president Bärbel Bas with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy at the Knesset on Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 28, 2022. (credit: NOAM MOSKOWITZ/KNESSET)