Former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon passes away at 65

Gilon served as an MK for nearly 15 years altogether, in six different Knesset assemblies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2022 08:54

Updated: MAY 1, 2022 09:23
Former MK Ilan Gilon (Meretz) speaks during a recent protest calling for an increase in disability benefits. (photo credit: ANAT VARDIMON)
Former MK Ilan Gilon (Meretz) speaks during a recent protest calling for an increase in disability benefits.
(photo credit: ANAT VARDIMON)

Former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon died on Sunday at age 65, his family said.

Gil'on served as an MK for nearly 15 years altogether, in six different Knesset assemblies.

In previous roles Gilon was the CEO of the youth movement of the Mapam (an Israeli socialist party) and as the deputy mayor of Ashdod.

He was wheelchair-bound due to polio he suffered in childhood.

"The man with the largest Red heart out there died on May 1," Gilon's family said in a statement, referring to the annual International Workers Day.

"The great leader of workers who believed in peace, social justice and a big Zionist. We are very sorry as a family and as Israelis," the family said.

"Ilan. My man, the [man of the] family and of so many other people. The person with the largest and most loving heart. Has left our world," his wife Yehudit Gilon wrote on Facebook.

"Meretz mourns the premature departure of former MK Ilan Gilon, who was one of the pillars of the Israeli Left. A groundbreaking leader, who acted without respite in the Knesset, on the streets and in hundreds of protests for society's weakest members," Meretz said in a statement.

"He was the force behind the raise in handicap benefits and Israel's social legislation. A man of principles, a fighter and a friend. Justice, equality, peace and the live of his fellow man - are his legacy. We will continue fighting for the values that he instilled in Meretz during the years he was active," the party said.

Politicians across the spectrum eulogized Gilon, citing his unwavering values, humor, kindness and humility. 

"Ilan Gilon, one of the most diligent members the Knesset has ever known and an honest man with a giant heart, passed away this morning prematurely," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. "He had worked hard in order to solve individual problems of citizens who reached out to his office. He used to say, 'A Knesset member should make a decision as if he was old, poor and sick, and as if he was young, rich and healthy," Bennett said.



Tags Knesset Meretz social justice
