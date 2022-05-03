US Vice President Harris to return to work after negative COVID test

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By REUTERS
Published: MAY 3, 2022 00:59

US Vice President Kamala Harris will return to in-person work after testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday, according to her spokesperson.

Harris, who wields a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, plans to work in person starting on Tuesday.

Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, told reporters that the vice president is feeling fine.

"She's doing great," he said on the sidelines of a White House reception marking the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. "She worked the entire time."

She will continue to wear a mask through the 10-day period following a negative rapid antigen test, under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

The White House announced Harris' positive result last Tuesday. 

Senate Democrats have had to delay efforts to advance President Joe Biden's nominees for the Federal Reserve and Federal Trade Commission in recent weeks.

Recent COVID cases, including Harris and three Democratic senators, threatened further delays. The Senate is split evenly between members aligned with Democrats and Republicans. 



Tags Covid Headline
